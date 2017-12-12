Human remains discovered in Nova Scotia earlier this month have been identified as being a New Brunswick man who disappeared last summer, and RCMP are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Daren Jones, 57, of Maquapit Lake, a small community about 28 kilometres southwest of Minto, was reported missing by his family on July 25.

He had not been seen since he left his home the first week of July.

His vehicle was found abandoned by local RCMP in the Stewiacke, N.S., area, just prior to his being reported missing.

​On Dec. 2, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a report that human remains were found by a hunter in woods off East Uniacke Road, near Mount Uniacke.

An autopsy was performed and the remains have been positively identified as being Jones, New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit at 506-452-3491, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.