Human remains found in a wooded area in Napadogan, about 65 kilometres north of Fredericton, have been positively identified as those of Susan Lee, who disappeared in the area in July, say RCMP.

Foul play is not suspected, Sgt. Marc Fortin said in a statement Monday.

The investigation is continuing.

Lee, 43, was from St. Mary's First Nation but living in Newcastle Creek, near Minto. She was last seen driving her black 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on July 17 and was reported missing on July 21.

On Nov. 15, a hunter discovered a body inside a vehicle matching that description in a wooded area off Route 107, about 20 kilometres down a dirt road.

​An autopsy was performed but because of decomposition, an identification could not be confirmed. As a result, RCMP turned to DNA testing.

RCMP have said other items found in Lee's vehicle might shed more light on what happened.

Nearly 60 volunteers searched for Lee on Aug. 3, scouring wooded areas and back roads in the Napadogan area.