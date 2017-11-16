Hunter finds body in vehicle matching one linked to missing Minto-area woman

Human remains were discovered in a vehicle in a wooded area in Napadogan, about 65 kilometres north of Fredericton, RCMP say.

The vehicle and licence plate match the description of the vehicle a missing woman was believed to have been driving when she was last seen, Sgt. Marc Fortin of the West District RCMP said in a release.

Susan Lee, 43, was from St. Mary's First Nation but was living in Newcastle Creek, near Minto.

She was last seen on July 17 and reported missing to the RCMP on July 21.

Police said at the time she was last spotted driving her black 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, with New Brunswick licence plate JFF 935.

An autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the cause of death, said Fortin.

A hunter discovered the body off Route 107 on Wednesday.

Nearly 60 volunteers scoured wooded areas and back roads in the Napadogan area in search of Lee on Aug. 3.

Many of them were from St. Mary's First Nation and described Lee as friendly, free-spirited and proud of her culture. Her disappearance, they said, was out of character.

More than 100 roads crisscross the Napadogan area, including Route 107, logging roads and old abandoned mining roads, with few homes or cottages.

RCMP also used a helicopter to search for Lee.