RCMP investigate discovery of human remains near Port Elgin

RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains near Port Elgin on Saturday.

A person fishing in the area found the remains on the bank of the Timber River around 1 p.m., Cpl. Laurent Lemieux said in a statement on Sunday.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death and the person's identity.

There is no word yet on whether foul play is suspected.

No information has been released about the condition of the body or whether it's a man or a woman .