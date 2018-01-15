At least 12 people are stranded after the Bell Bridge – the covered bridge which links Hoyt and Juvenile Settlement– was washed out by the weekends heavy rain.

Hoyt Fire Chief Daryl Price says one resident has two children and they won't be able to attend school until a temporary bridge is put in place.

Mike Levesque, originally of New Hampshire, moved to Juvenile Settlement this summer. He's awaiting a call for a triple bypass heart surgery that is expected in the days to come.

Huge swells of ice built up along the riverbank after parts of the province got rainfall amounts totalling to 125 millimetres. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"There is no way we could get an ambulance out here," he said. "I'm not too concerned about myself but I am worried about the elderly people out here."

Levesque said he and his wife Pat are well prepared to live without access to the rest of the world, but never expected to be so cut off.

"We have our own generator," he said. "We have enough food for at least maybe a month. And we do burn wood so we're not intimidated where we live. That's why we moved here. But you would never in your lifetime expect that this would happen."

The devastating storm

Over the weekend, some parts of the province received rainfall amounts totalling 125 millimetres.

Hoyt Fire Chief Daryl Price said he was in to speak to all the residents affected by the damaged bridge. He said they're fine and have lots of food. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The Department of Transportation says the Bell Bridge, which was built in 1931, will "not be salvageable."

Hoyt fire chief Daryl Price was able to navigate a logging road, that's not passable in most vehicles, to get to the residents in Juvenile Settlement.

The Department of Transportation has ordered that road to be plowed to make it accessible.

A logging road, which is not passable by most vehicles, has been set up to access those stranded on the other side of the bridge. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Price said at this point, emergency vehicles, including most firetrucks and ambulances, would be able to get to the people on the other side of the bridge.