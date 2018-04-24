'One man can't do it alone': Community to clean up N.B. farmer's flood-ravaged fields

Kevin Conrad was facing the seemingly endless and costly task of restoring the fields at his dairy farm in Hoyt N.B. that was severely damaged by flash floods in January.

The small community about 55 kilometres south of Fredericton was among the hardest-hit areas when severe weather pummelled the province, knocking out power and causing floods.

A photo of the flooding during the January storm. (Debbie McCann/Facebook)

Heavy rocks, garbage and a forest of downed trees remain strewn across Conrad's field nearly three months later, but it won't last.

Heavy rocks were strewn about the flood-damaged fields. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Community clean-up

The community of Hoyt has banded together to help clean up the fields. People from the area will be bringing trucks and chainsaws to assist the relative newcomer. Conrad moved to Hoyt from Ontario about three-and-a-half years ago.

"There's been a lot of people stopping in, talking and asking about it," Conrad said. "The neighbours are excellent. I don't know a lot about it, but we're just going at it and start cleaning it up."

Kevin Conrad was frustrated to see the extent of the damage. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Conrad said it was frustrating to see so much damage, adding that his main hay field is a "disaster."

Debris litters the fields of Kevin Conrad's dairy farm. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"Between the buildings and the land, it's a lot of money," he said. "A lot of money. And we're going day-by-day."

Debbie McCann is helping to organize the clean-up, slated for Tuesday and Thursday evening as well as all day Saturday.

Debbie McCann helped organize the clean-up. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"I have never seen the debris in the fields this bad since I've been around, and I've been around a long time," she said.

Former farmer Wayne Kirkpatrick said he was going to lend a hand.

Former farmer Wayne Kirkpatrick said he would want help if he was in Conrad's shoes. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"If it were me, I'd sure like somebody to come out and give me a hand because one man can't do it alone."