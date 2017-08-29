Historic floods have kept Alexandra Chassé monitoring water levels outside her window for four days and wrestling with whether to leave her home in Nottingham Forest, a subdivision in Houston near the Buffalo Bayou.

"It's nerve-racking for sure, particularly seeing what could happen to your house, seeing what's happened to houses south of here," said the Grand Falls native, sitting in the darkness of her home on Tuesday morning as rain fell outside.

Chassé recently lost power. Her only light comes from the lantern she uses to get around her house, and the screen of her cellphone, which she checks for updates on Hurricane Harvey.

If she has to, Chassé, who moved to Houston 10 years ago, will take her two cats and seek higher ground elsewhere.

"We've been very lucky but that could change by tomorrow."

The storm was the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years when it came ashore on Friday near Corpus Christi, about 354 kilometres south of Houston.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images) (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

Chassé's husband, Kurt, has been stuck at the airport in Calgary for the past week, frantically trying to find a way to get home.

Meanwhile, her two children are staying with family friends on higher ground. Chassé's furniture, along with her car, is also sitting on higher ground as water levels continue to creep up in the neighbourhood.

'Nobody has any idea what next week is going to look like.' -Alexandra Chassé

In Houston, reservoirs swamped by rain were opened early Monday, a move expected to flood more homes.

"That caused our water levels to rise," said Chassé, who has been waking up every morning at 5 a.m. for updates online.

A torrential downpour

She said the storm came incredibly fast with "torrential rains," and most people didn't have much time to prepare.

This photo was taken in Nottingham Forest, where on Monday. The water reached the white car by Monday evening. (Alexandra Chassé)

"The best option [was] for people to stay put instead of being out in their cars," said Chassé, who was able to stock up on food at a local grocery store before the storm.

Grocery stores and restaurants have also opened sporadically so people can get food. But with tornado and flash flood warnings, she said it's been difficult to plan ahead.

Interstate 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, which caused widespread flooding in Houston. (Richard Carson/Reuters)

"We're keeping our minds on the next six hours, the next 12 hours, maybe on the next day or two," she said.

"Nobody has any idea what next week is going to look like."

A desperate plea for help

National Guard troops, police officers, rescue workers and civilians used helicopters, boats and special high-water trucks to rescue hundreds of people stranded in and around the city.

CBC News reported Monday that at least eight people are believed to be dead as a result of the storm. More than 3,000 people have been rescued so far and 30,000 are expected to seek shelter.

Please continue to pray for our community & first responders. We are still in harms way & waters continue rising in critical locations. — @ArtAcevedo

"We've seen just disaster in one street after the next," Chassé said. "This is absolutely unprecedented. … Whose house is next?"

Chassé said authorities have also advised people to stay at home, but to avoid retreating to their attics for safety.

"In some cases … the roof becomes an island," she said. "An island where people can see you."

The storm has forced people across the city to rally together and help one another.

They're cooking meals and opening up their homes to neighbours. Chassé said people in her neighbourhood have also been donating supplies.

"A lot of people are confident this city is going to pull through," she said.