An investigation into a set of missing NB Housing master keys has failed to uncover why the housing corporation waited weeks to tell tenants their homes were at risk.

The investigation into the missing keys is complete but the full findings haven't been released yet to the public.

The loss affected tenants at more than 1,000 NB Housing units in Saint John.

As a result of the investigation, NB Housing strengthened its "key control" policies and has taken "additional measures" to make sure keys are kept in a secure place, according to department spokesperson Anne Mooers.

"Some of the recommendations have already been implemented while others may take longer," Mooers wrote in an email.

But the government's statement doesn't answer some of the key questions that prompted Horsman's investigation: Why were the master keys lost? Why weren't tenants, and the minister, notified sooner?

An unexplained delay

The story begins with a Saint John custodian who was allowed to take keys home with him. He didn't report to the regional office each day and was granted an "exemption" to the key policy in order to take the keys home.

The custodian lost the keys in February. It's not clear whether they were misplaced or stolen from him.

A maintenance supervisor reported the loss to a program manager in February, according to an internal document obtained by CBC News through freedom of information.

But the Department of Social Development's central office, along with Horsman, weren't notified about the missing keys until March 22.

The document doesn't explain why it took a month for the message to reach the central office.

"I've instructed my deputy minister to investigate as to why it took so long for this to come to our attention," Horsman said in question period in March.

It's not clear whether the minister got to the bottom of what caused the delay.

Keys have gone missing 3 times

The minister said his office acted "immediately" after finding out the keys were gone.

The loss was reported to the Saint John Police Force. On Thursday, police couldn't confirm the outcome of that investigation.

It's not the first time keys to NB Housing units have disappeared.

CBC News has previously reported that keys were lost or stolen on three occasions in a nine-month span, costing the provincial government at least $213,000 to change the locks and hire security around homes.

In the first case, an employee left a briefcase filled with keys, along with tenants' names, phone numbers, addresses and monthly rent amounts, inside an unlocked car in Fredericton.

The briefcase, containing personal information tied to 575 units, was stolen.

That prompted an investigation by the province's privacy commissioner, who said the theft was caused by "lack of attention."

A revised key control policy was implemented in 2016 after the briefcase incident.

But keys were stolen in the Moncton region in November 2016, affecting 107 units.

February's incident was the third occasion keys went missing.

The department said there haven't been any additional cases of missing keys since February.

A tenant's unanswered questions

Richard Northorp didn't panic when he started hearing rumours that keys to his home in Saint John's Crescent Valley were missing.

He has tenant's insurance and knew he would be able to replace his belongings if there was a break-in.

After the housing corporation confirmed the rumours with a letter, Northorp tried not to go out as often. When he did go out, he asked a neighbour to keep a close eye on his home, as he waited for NB Housing to change the locks.

Months later, Northorp said he understands why it took weeks to change the locks.

Still, he said the public should know what led to the missing keys. He wondered whether something similar will happen again.

"I can understand not notifying the tenants until they were able to go around and change the locks," said Northorp, who is secretary of the Crescent Valley Tenants' Association.

"But now that it's said and done, they should notify the tenants of exactly what happened."