A group trying to end homelessness in Fredericton is asking the city for land to put up eight micro-homes, meant to help people transition out of the shelter system.

Housing First has raised almost $1 million, and it hopes to raise $1.4 million so it can build 40 micro-homes over three years.

Now it's in search of somewhere to build them.

"We need to find some dirt to put these houses on," said Jason LeJeune, capital campaign chair of the Fredericton Housing First fund.

"We need to get the non-profits come forward to own them, and we need some landowners to come forward with some land in kind."

The hope is to build eight of the micro-homes this year in order to see how the current design works.

Jason LeJeune made the request for land from the city at council-in-committee on Monday night. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"We've got a model to build on, but we want to get eight of them out in the community and have people living in them to make sure they're the right model for the residents who are going to be living in them," said LeJeune.

LaJeune made the request at the city's council-in-committee meeting on Monday night. He feels that once they start building, the idea will gain momentum.

"We've got to put a couple developments out there and prove to the non-profit sector, the community at large, and the funders that we were all right, the model works," said LeJeune.

"We're not inventing something in Fredericton. We're adopting a housing first strategy which exists throughout Canada and North America."

Mayor Mike O'Brien said that city staff will take a look at land that could go to the project, and come back to council with some possibilities. O'Brien expects to have that report on April 3.