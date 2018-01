One person is dead after a house fire in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., on Saturday.

The fire happened at a home on Route 515 and first responders were called to the scene at around noon.

Firefighters remain on scene and are working their way through the house.

Firefighters and ambulances at the scene of the fire on Saturday, Jan. 27. (Radio-Canada)

Police and paramedics were also at the site Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.