A 96-year-old woman and her son were able to escape a house fire late Wednesday evening in Fredericton.

The fire broke inside the home on Reid Street on the city's south side. Both residents were checked for smoke inhalation, but were not transported to the hospital.

Platoon Captain Mike Mizner with the Fredericton Fire Department said the fire started around 9 p.m. in the back of the house.

"Upon arrival there was visible smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure," he said.

"Everyone was out of the structure upon arrival."

He said crews were on scene until 11:30 p.m. The building suffered from heavy smoke and heat damage.

Mizner said the woman and her son stayed with family members overnight due to the amount of smoke inside the house.

There were five fire apparatus on scene as well as 17 firefighters with the Fredericton Fire Department.

Mizner said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.