Four people have been displaced after a house caught fire in Moncton late Sunday night.

Two of the four people left homeless were university students attending the University of Moncton.

​"Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases and other support for the students who are a brother and sister in their 20s and a man who also rented a room," said Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross.

Owner not home

Bedell said the house owner also lived in the building but was away at the time of the fire.

Robert Brine, platoon captain with the Moncton Fire Department, said no one was injured in the fire but the house was destroyed.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at 51 Peter St. in Moncton.

"Flames were shooting from numerous windows and the attic, and heavy smoke was visible for blocks," read a post on the Facebook page of the Moncton firefighters union, IAFF Local 999.

About 18 firefighters from all three Moncton fire stations were on the scene and had the fire under control by 11:30 p.m.

The Moncton Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed a Peter Street home Sunday night. (Brian McDonald)

"Several hose lines were stretched, and an aggressive interior fire attack was undertaken to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes," the post said.

Brine said the fire did not spread beyond the one home, but the extreme heat melted some siding melted on a neighbour's house.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but he believes it started behind the building.