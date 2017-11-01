Firefighters battled a fire Tuesday night at an abandoned house outside Fredericton.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the 1500 block of Canada Street, said Dwayne Killingbeck, acting platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department.

The Fredericton and Stanley fire departments were called to help the Nashwaak Valley Volunteer Fire Department fight the fire outside city limits.

Killingbeck said no one was inside the house when the fire broke out, and there were no injuries.

Fredericton firefighters weren't actively involved in fighting the fire but transported water from a nearby pond, he said.

While firefighters were at the abandoned house, they received another call of a structure fire at an abandoned building in Taymouth, about 15 kilometres southwest of Boiestown.

Firefighters don't know the cause of the structure fires.