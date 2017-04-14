Over the long Easter weekend, it can be difficult to determine what is open and when. We've tried to make it a little easier here, so New Brunswickers can spend less time at the closed doors to business and more time inside, perhaps satisfying a sweet tooth.

Days of Rest Act

The provincial Days of Rest Act identifies the days that businesses, by law, have to be closed, which are: all Sundays and 10 prescribed days of rest (holidays), which include seven statutory holidays.

Municipalities can pass bylaws allowing businesses to remain open on Sundays but can't pass bylaws that affect any of the 10 prescribed days of rest.

Some businesses can stay open on days of rest regardless. They include gas stations, restaurants and hotels. Many recreation and cultural places, such as arenas, cinemas and museums, can also stay open.

Emergency services are not be affected. The government of New Brunswick has published guidelines on what businesses can stay open.

Friday

Good Friday is one of New Brunswick's seven statutory holidays. Since the day falls under the Days of Rest Act, most retail businesses will be closed Friday.

Saturday

This can be treated as any other Saturday. While businesses can choose to close, it is not the norm.

Sunday

Easter Sunday is not a prescribed day of rest in the province. Sunday is a weekly day of rest, and businesses are allowed to open in municipalities whose bylaws allow it.

The tradition among businesses in New Brunswick, however, is to close on Easter Sunday, even if they are in municipalities that allow them to stay open.

Monday

Easter Monday is not a prescribed day of rest. This means that businesses are free to open as they would on any other weekday.

But not unlike Easter Sunday, many businesses choose to remain closed on Easter Monday.

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall in Fredericton, McAllister Place in Saint John and Champlain Place in Moncton will all be closed on Friday and Sunday. They will be open regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

NB Liquor corporate stores will be closed Friday and Sunday, with reduced hours on Monday. Saturday is not affected.

Walmart stores will all closed Friday and Sunday. They're open regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

Sobeys stores are closed on Friday and Sunday.

Government offices and public services