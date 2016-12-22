A 47-year old man from Hoyt has died following a snowmobile crash.
The Oromocto RCMP reported the man's body was discovered by family and friends at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday. He was found on a trail in Three Tree Creek after failing to return home from a snowmobile ride.
The crash is believed to have occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
RCMP say it appears the victim went off the trail and struck a tree while travelling by himself.
The Oromocto RCMP is further investigating the cause of the crash.