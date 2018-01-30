Horizon Health says it is reviewing a "tragic incident" that left a patient dead at the Saint John Regional Hospital over the weekend.

A statement from the health network provided no details about what happened, and police were not helpful either.

"It is with regret that Horizon's Saint John Regional Hospital announces the death of a patient due to a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday evening," said Brenda Kinney, executive director for the the Saint John area.

"Horizon Health Network extends our deepest condolences to the family."

Because of concerns about privacy, Kinney said she would not comment further.

"We will be conducting a review of this incident," she said in an emailed statement.

Earlier, Saint John police described the death as "more of a hospital matter than police."

Coroner Services said it was notified of the death and started an investigation but can't comment.