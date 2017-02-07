The Horizon Health Network is looking to expand its roster of volunteers at its facilities across southwestern New Brunswick.

It's looking for people to fill a variety of roles, ranging from friendly visitors and musicians, to people willing to work in the gift shops or with recreation in the long-term care units, said Julia Brooks, manager of volunteer resources, auxiliary and alumni relations for Horizon Health in the Saint John area.

A new neonatal cuddlers program getting underway will also soon be seeking "nurturing" people with "a lot of patience," said Brooks, noting the babies won't always be sleeping but may be crying and need support.

Horizon is even looking for former patients, or family members of patients — people who have been touched by health care — to serve as patient experience advisers, she said.

"They help by serving on committees or teams and help provide a patient's perspective to assist Horizon in making health care better for everybody."

Volunteers can be any age, said Brooks. Many of the current volunteers are retired and go away during the winter, which is why there's a need, she said. But some volunteers are as young as 15 and one woman is 100.

"We can pretty much find an area that suits your needs and that kind of suits the hospitals' needs as well."

The hours are also flexible, basically any time after 8 a.m., said Brooks.

"We've got patients here all the time," including evenings and weekends.

Horizon looks for a commitment of between two and four hours a week for about a year, because of the time it takes to train people, "but we can be flexible on that," she said.

Anyone who's interested can find a listing of program openings and contact information on Horizon's website.

Volunteers need to fill out an application form, provide two letters of reference, get a police check and be interviewed.

"We hope everyone discovers the value and volunteers," she said.