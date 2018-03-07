Horizon Health, the health authority overseeing the Miramichi Regional Hospital, has declined to comment on the case of Blayke Hay-McAllister, a five-week-old girl who died at home in Miramichi with respiratory syncytial virus.

Tessa McAllister, Blayke's mother, said she had tried through her family doctor to get her baby into the hospital because the virus, known as RSV, left her struggling to breathe.

But when the doctor called Miramichi Regional on Feb. 1 about having Blayke admitted, he was told the hospital was over capacity, and the emergency department was full of flu patients, McAllister said.

McAllister said the doctor, Jeffrey Hans, made an appointment for her daughter for the following morning at his office.

She said she trusted her daughter would make it through the night — but she didn't.

In an email Tuesday, Horizon Health shared a statement by hospital executive director Marilyn Underhill.

Tessa McAllister and Cody Hay believe their daughter Blayke could have been saved had she been admitted to the Miramichi Regional Hospital. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

In it, Underhill said she cannot comment on specific cases because of privacy but added: "When a complaint is received regarding hospital services, a review is conducted to identify if there are opportunities for improvement. If a complaint involves a private physician practice the complaint is referred to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of NB."

Hans, the family doctor, has declined to be interviewed by CBC, citing patient privacy.

McAllister met with Underhill last week, one month after Blayke died. She said she left the meeting unsatisfied.

"They just said that they were sorry for the passing of Blayke," the mother said. "They didn't commit to anything. They agreed there needed to be changes.

"All they did was shake their head. And say 'we're so sorry.' I'm sorry too, but that doesn't bring Blayke back."

Vows to continue seeking answers

McAllister is awaiting autopsy results for the exact cause of death. She said she will continue to seek answers to the questions surrounding her daughter's case.

In the meeting with hospital officials, McAllister was told an infant under two months who has tested positive for RSV should have been admitted, since that is a serious diagnosis.

Officials at the Miramichi hospital said it would always provide a bed for a patient needing one, even when over capacity. (CBC)

The hospital has also said it will always make room for a patient admitted through the emergency department or a physician's office — leaving McAllister without an answer as to why her baby wasn't.

"Somebody screwed up and I need help to get to the bottom of this," she said.

"[Because] Blayke deserves it. I won't be at peace and I ain't gonna stop fighting."

Do you have information related to this story to share? Please send an email to nbinvestigates@cbc.ca