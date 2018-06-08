A soldier fights for his life off the battlefield

Listen to "I'm a soldier: Sheldon Roberts' fight for life," episode eight of The Hook, a podcast from CBC New Brunswick. You can listen to the full episode by clicking on the CBC Podcasts page or by subscribing in iTunes.

Ten years after returning from Afghanistan, Sheldon Roberts is still fighting for his life.

A born and bred Newfoundlander, Roberts joined the military after high school.

He eventually became a sniper, and couldn't have been happier. He had a great job, a great life, and a career that allowed him to travel the world.

Sheldon Roberts was fit and active while he was in the military. (Submitted by Sheldon Roberts)

But all of that changed after being deployed to Afghanistan in 2007.

Working in hostile territory for days at a time, the prospect of death was hanging over his head every day. Canadian soldiers were dying at an alarming rate, including many of Roberts' friends.

He was released from the military after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sheldon Roberts poses with a dog while on tour. (Submitted by Sheldon Roberts)

Like most soldiers after a combat mission, Roberts was eager to get home to his wife Michelle and his family.

At first, all seemed well — but he soon realized something fundamental had changed.

The experience left him hypervigilant, even in normal daily situations like driving or going to get groceries.

He also watched his military friends, like brothers Ron and Ryan Anderson, descend into a darker place as they too grappled with the effects of PTSD.

Sheldon Roberts plays guitar often to calm himself down and give himself goals to work toward. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

The only thing Sheldon wanted to do was go back to the field, another deployment. That was where, oddly enough, he'd last felt comfortable and safe. But no way was the army letting him go back with PTSD.

