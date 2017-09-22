A dry and hot summer has taken a toll on honey production in the province with one beekeeper estimating that production from his hives alone has plummeted by up to 90 per cent.

Andrew Buyers, the president Central Beekeepers Association, has bee hives in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The production at some of his hives has fallen by as much as 90 per cent this year, he said.

"I was averaging about 10 pounds per hive of honey," said Buyers.

"I'd be thrilled with 100 [pounds], but expect about 50."

Drought-like conditions to blame

Buyers said the drought-like conditions this summer are to blame for the drop in honey production.

Less water means less food for the bees and that prompts bees to go into survival mode. That change in behaviour reduces the amount of honey.

Buyers blames the reduction in honey on a dry, hot summer. (CBC)

"The bees themselves, when there's less food, they're sensible, they look after themselves," said Buyers.

"They say,' Let's just slow down here cause there's not going to be enough food for all of us.'"

Buyers said he compared two of his hives, one along the St. John River and another further inland.

He said the hives closer to the river saw higher yields, which Buyers said he believes further proves the dry weather is to blame.

Strong start, weak finish

Buyers said the season actually started strong, he even added another level to his hives expecting more honey. The honey never materialized.

"The first of the summer into July, I was quite pleased," said Buyers.

"The honey really didn't increase much from that point."

Despite the difficult season for honey production, Buyers said he doesn't expect the quality or taste of the honey will decline.

"The quality of the honey is going to be there, the taste of the honey's going to be there, just the quantity [will be down,]" said Buyers.

Buyers also said he doesn't suspect the price of local honey will change much, even with less supply. But there will be less to go around.

"Get in there and get your honey before it runs out," said Buyers.