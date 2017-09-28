A second Moncton man is facing firearm, assault and other charges in connection with a home invasion that left the occupants of the house injured, Codiac RCMP say.

Two men allegedly entered the home on Eaglewood Drive in Moncton with long-barrel guns and assaulted and threatened the homeowners before fleeing with electronics and money.

The homeowners were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released after the incident, which happened Sept. 22.

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with 18 offences. He returns to court on Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested and charged Monday, is accused of 19 offences. He will appear in court Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The 32-year-old is charged with:

two counts of robbery with a firearm.

two counts of pointing a firearm.

two counts of unlawful confinement.

two counts of assault with a weapon.

two counts of uttering threats.

disguise with intent.

sexual assault with use of a firearm.

sexual assault.

break and enter.

possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

unauthorized possession of a firearm.

possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

The 31-year-old was charged with:

two counts of robbery with a fire arm.

two counts of pointing a firearm.

two counts of unlawful confinement.

two counts of assault with a weapon.

two counts of disguise with intent.

sexual assault with use a firearm.

sexual assault.

break and enter .

possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

unauthorized possession of a firearm.

possession of a weapon contrary to an order .

Both men are in custody until their next court appearances.