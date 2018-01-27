Police have arrested and charged three men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in mid-January in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

A 23-year-old man was left with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a home invasion on Bayview Drive. Two men in masks broke into his home at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 15. and fled the scene afterwards.

The three men were arrested in Burnt Church, N.B. on Thursday and Friday, according to a press release from the RCMP, and appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on Friday.



All three men were 22 years old. Two of them are from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, the third is from Village Saint-Laurent. All have been charged with robbery with a firearm.

They will be remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on Feb. 2.