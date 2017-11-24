For the second year in Saint John, a holiday "tampon drive" is collecting feminine hygiene products for those in need, essential items that many admit are often overlooked.

The Code Red Distribution Project launched in 2016 and has been sending period packs to seven community groups.

Inside ziplock bags, women experiencing homelessness or living below the poverty line can find the tampons or pads they need to get them through the month.

"Really there's no questions asked," said Pam Wheaton, the president of Code Red's board. "If you need it, then it's there for you."

The group started sending out 50 packs a month, but demand soon showed there was a need for 200 a month.

Code Red board president Pam Wheaton is collecting donations at her store, Heartbreak Boutique, at 94 Germain St. in Saint John. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

That demand doesn't dissipate during the holiday season, which is why Code Red is now conducting its annual tampon drive. Last year, it collected 31,023 individual products from donations.

"I was almost in tears everyday," Wheaton said of the response. "People were so kind, it was really a beautiful experience."

The impressive results came not long after Code Red launched, which is why Wheaton hopes to surpass that number this year.

Donations of pads, tampons or individually wrapped personal wipes can be dropped off at Wheaton's Germain Street store, Heartbreak Boutique, until Dec. 4.

The campaign will help women avoid resorting to unsafe practices or going without feminine products altogether.

"If you're a women, then you understand how extremely difficult that is," she said.

This week, Wheaton helped Lisa Martin carry two massive boxes of donated items out of her shop. A retired union member, Martin said she is planning to host a packing party with her union sisters.

Code Red now distributes about 200 period packs a month. Each contains tampons or pads and personal wipes along with information about food banks and shelters. (Matthew Bingley/CBC )

"I would strongly encourage folks, if you have a few extra dollars, it's a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference to women who so desperately need it in the community," Martin said.

Martin also said she's heard from groups that provided direct access to the packs, and the results are huge.

"It's made a real difference and allows them to have accessibility with dignity," she said.

One of those groups handing out the period packs is AIDS Saint John.

"It's just been absolutely fantastic for people" said Diane Kerns, who heads up its needle exchange program.

Kerns said the donations from Code Red's holiday drive will carry on through the new year, and benefit many women in the community.