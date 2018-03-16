A 15-year-old boy was arrested near Riverview High School on Thursday after reports someone with a firearm threatened a student in a school washroom.

Police have since seized an airsoft pistol, which they believe was involved in the incident, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh , a spokesperson for the RCMP.

She described it as a pellet gun and didn't say whether it was loaded when police seized it from the teen's home.

The teen, a student from the town of Riverview, was not arrested on school property, police said. No charges were laid, but he was later released on a promise to appear in Moncton provincial court on May 23.

No shots

The firearm report early in the afternoon forced the school into a hold and secure, which means entrances to the building were sealed but students could still move around inside.

"No one was injured during the incident … there were no shots fired," Rogers-Marsh said.

She wouldn't confirm the teen who was arrested was a student at Riverview High School.

RCMP are still investigating why the teen had the gun and they are in communication with the school.

Heather Stordy, a spokesperson for the Anglophone East School District, said the hold and secure lasted from 1:07 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

​She said students and staff resumed normal activities when the hold and secure ended.