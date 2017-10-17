A former Saint John hockey coach has been charged with child luring and sexual assault.

Scott Geikie, 42, made his first appearance in Saint John provincial court Tuesday.

He elected trial by judge alone through his lawyer, Rodney Macdonald.

Macdonald waived the reading of the police information.

Judge Kelly Winchester reminded Geikie he is under a police undertaking that remains in effect.

Geikie left the court accompanied by three women.

Geikie is due back in court Nov. 21, when a date for a preliminary inquiry will be set.

As recently as March, Geikie was the head coach of the New Brunswick Major Bantam AAA Seadogs.

And on the website, he was still listed there Tuesday under team staff.

Geikie also used to be president of the Saint John Youth Minor Hockey Association.

Association not aware of complaints

The current president, Gary Sullivan, said he was not aware of any formal complaints about Geikie's conduct during his term.

He said Geikie was cycled out of the presidency when his term expired, but he couldn't recall exactly when that was.

Geikie also worked at the Lord Beaverbrook Arena in Saint John's North End.

In an email to CBC News, Nic Jansen, the executive director of Hockey New Brunswick, said his organization has co-operated with the police investigation into Geikie, "and will continue to do so."

He said he could not comment further while the case is before the courts.