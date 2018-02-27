Analysis of "key evidence" in the fatal hit and run of a young man from Elsipogtog First Nation over the weekend is underway, RCMP said Tuesday, as people on social media continued to call for #JusticeforBrady.

Police are also conducting interviews into the death of Brady Francis, 22, who was struck and killed in Saint-Charles on Saturday night, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

The GMC pickup truck seized Sunday in the community, located about 100 kilometres north of Moncton near Richibucto, "would be one part of the evidence that's gathered that we would be looking at," she said.

Police have already said they believe the truck may have been involved in the collision, but they need forensic results to be able to confirm, said Rogers-Marsh.

She declined to discuss any other evidence, citing the investigation, but did say someone contacted police with information "that may be pertinent."

Rogers-Marsh could not say if that person was the owner of the truck, who was already interviewed, or someone else.

"We are following up on the information they provided and examining the evidence we've gathered to determine exactly what took place."

This pickup truck was observed being seized in the Saint-Charles area on Sunday night. RCMP seized a GMC pickup truck in connection with the fatal hit and run. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Francis was found injured at the side of the road on Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., by friends who were passing by. He had been waiting on the shoulder for a drive home, police said.

He died at the scene shortly after members of the Southeast District RCMP Richibucto detachment arrived.

The vehicle involved in the collision had already left.

A GMC logo was found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP detachment at 506-523-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Funeral Saturday

Many people have turned to Facebook and Twitter to call for #JusticeforBrady.

"Brady gave everything to everyone. let's give him justice," wrote @_janetpatrice.

"We as a community will not stop until justice is served," wrote @marasock_.

Hoodies with an animated picture of Brady Francis and the message #justiceforbrady are being printed for mourners to wear to his funeral Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church. (Facebook)

White hoodies with either a photograph of Francis or an animated picture of him, along with the message #justiceforbrady are being printed for mourners to wear to his funeral on Saturday, according to Sharona Lynn Levi.

A portion of the proceeds will go to his family, she wrote on Facebook.

CC's Entertainment Center in Rexton, where Francis worked, is hosting a live and silent auction tonight at 7 o'clock to help his family with funeral expenses, including a headstone.

"The staff at CC's were like a second family to him," the obituary states.

Visitation for Francis will be held at his grandparents' home at 4 Hill St. in Elsipogtog, starting Thursday at 2 p.m. until the funeral Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, also in Elsipogtog.

Francis is survived by his parents, Dana Francis and Jessica Jane Perley, his sisters, Darienne Jane Perley Francis, Bridgette Perley-Francis, and Sara Annie Jayne Perley-Francis, and his brother Mathias Francis, all of Elsipogtog, as well as several extended family members.