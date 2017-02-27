A 69-year-old Saint John man is behind bars awaiting sentencing after using his SUV to deliberately run down a pedestrian on the city's east side last Thursday morning.

The crime was captured on video and is being widely circulated on social media, labelled as a case of "road rage."

The video shows a black Audi being driven straight into a young man, sending him flying into the air.

"Oh my God, he just hit my friend," the woman shooting the video screams. She was on the phone with Saint John police at the time.

"He smoked him," she tells the dispatcher, as she runs over to her friend's side. "Are you OK?" she cries out.

"I can't move my arm," replies the young man, who is splayed on the asphalt, his right arm outstretched.

Gene Williams pleaded guilty Friday to assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident, Saint John police Sgt. Charles Breen said.

Williams was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for April 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Verbal confrontation led to chase

The SUV driver and the pedestrian first encountered each other in Grand Bay, outside the city, police said.

"Officers were advised by a witness that they were at an appointment in Grand Bay and when getting in their vehicle, had words with a male who was parked near them," Breen said.

The witness and male passenger drove away, headed toward Saint John, and noticed the man was now following them.

He followed them all the way to Coldbrook Crescent, the witness told police — nearly a 30-minute drive, according to Google Maps.

When they arrived, the witness and passenger parked in a parking lot and got out of their vehicle.

That's when "the other driver swerved towards the two, struck the male passenger and then left the scene," Breen said.

Police were called to Coldbrook Crescent at 11:08 a.m.

The 23-year-old male passenger, identified in the video as Timothy Tyler, was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Breen said.

Police located the SUV at 12:05 p.m. and arrested the driver.

The 35-second video of the hit and run was posted on YouTube on Friday and had more than 5,000 views, as of mid-afternoon on Monday.

It was also picked up Sunday by WorldStarHipHop.com, where it has been viewed more than 254,000 times and generated 1,980 comments.