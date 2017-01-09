Two men have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with four pedestrians being struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk in Dieppe last month.

Charges against another man and a woman are also pending in the hit and run, which sent the four male victims in their 20s to the hospital, Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mario Fortin said in a statement.

The four pedestrians were struck from behind on Dec. 21, shortly before 1:45 a.m., when an SUV jumped the curb along Champlain Street, between Acadie Avenue and Paul Street, he said.

A 23-year-old Moncton man appeared in court on Jan. 6 and remains in custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 13 for a bail hearing, said Fortin.

His co-accused, a 24-year-old man, also from Moncton, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27 to enter a plea.

A 27-year-old Dieppe woman, who was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after it occurred, was subsequently released and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court in March, said Fortin.

A 47-year-old Moncton man, who was one of three men arrested between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, has also been released on a promise to return to court in March.

Two of the victims were rendered unconscious by the collision. All four were treated in hospital for varying injuries and have since been released, said Fortin.

The investigation, which has included reviewing security videos from area businesses and seeking any witnesses, continues.