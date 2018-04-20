Hit and run sends Tobique First Nation man to hospital

RCMP are investigating a hit and run north of Morrell Siding that sent a man from Tobique First Nation to the hospital with undetermined injuries on Thursday morning.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 42-year-old man may have been hitchhiking along the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway near exit ramp 99 when he was struck by a vehicle sometime before 6:15 a.m., Cpl. Marcel Jaillet said in a statement.

The vehicle fled the scene, but police believe it was an older model that may have sustained significant damage, particularly around a headlight, he said, based on debris at the scene.

Morrell Siding is about 15 kilometres north of Perth-Andover, and Tobique is about halfway between the two.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about the vehicle involved is asked to call the Saint-Leonard RCMP at 506-473-3137, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

Brady Francis, 22, was killed in a hit and run in Saint-Charles on Feb. 24. No charges have been laid. (Facebook)

In eastern New Brunswick, RCMP continue to investigate another hit and run, almost eight weeks after it happened.

Brady Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation was waiting for a drive along the Saint-Charles Sud Road on Feb. 24 when he was struck and killed around 9:30 p.m.

On March 20, Richibucto RCMP released photos of a grey 2003 GMC Sierra 4 X 4 pickup truck suspected of being involved in the collision, but no charges have been laid.

While RCMP know the identity of the truck's owner, they haven't determined who was driving it, according to the most recent reports.

RCMP returned to the scene on April 5 as calls for #JusticeforBrady continued to mount.

A rally was held in Moncton earlier this month and Francis's mother posted an emotional video on Facebook, urging the person responsible to come forward.