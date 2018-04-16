RCMP cruiser runs over man lying in Moncton street

A man was taken to hospital Sunday night after he lay down on a Moncton street and was run over by an RCMP cruiser.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the cruiser pulled up to an address on 10th Street, where there had been a report of a possible domestic dispute, RCMP said.

"When members arrived, the man dressed in dark clothing had lay down on the road in front of the address provided," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP.

"Police were not able to see the man and he was struck by an attending RCMP vehicle."

The man who was run over was connected to the call the RCMP were responding to, Rogers-Marsh said.

The police vehicle was travelling at a slow speed at the time.

"They were arriving at the address, so they had slowed down quite a bit," she said.

Two RCMP vehicles responded to the call, but only one was involved in the incident.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.