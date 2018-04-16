Skip to Main Content
RCMP cruiser runs over man lying in Moncton street

Man lay down in street before police arrived in response to domestic dispute call

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
A man was taken to hospital after he was run over by an RCMP cruiser in Moncton on Sunday night. (Wade Perry/submitted)

A man was taken to hospital Sunday night after he lay down on a Moncton street and was run over by an RCMP cruiser.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the cruiser pulled up to an address on 10th Street, where there had been a report of a possible domestic dispute, RCMP said.

"When members arrived, the man dressed in dark clothing had lay down on the road in front of the address provided," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP. 

"Police were not able to see the man and he was struck by an attending RCMP vehicle."

The man who was run over was connected to the call the RCMP were responding to, Rogers-Marsh said. 

The police vehicle was travelling at a slow speed at the time.

"They were arriving at the address, so they had slowed down quite a bit," she said.

Two RCMP vehicles responded to the call, but only one was involved in the incident. 

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

