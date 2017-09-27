A hole in the ceiling of a one-room schoolhouse building in Sussex, led one local family to the discovery of a historic treasure trove.

"We opened the hole up and I saw a leg from one of the desks," said Ronnie Davis, a retired third-generation dairy farmer.

The schoolhouse has been on the Davis property for nearly 50 years and the attic has always intrigued the family, which has been in the farming business for 250 years.

Ronnie Davis suggests the attic of the one-room schoolhouse has not been opened for more than 50 years. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

But until Davis decided to rewire the building, which has served the family in recent decades as a working garage and storage, no one had ever opened the attic and looked inside.

When he took a photo with flash of the dark space, he and his wife discovered they'd been living under some historic gems.

The interior of the one-room schoolhouse attic on the Davis's property. (CBC News/ Olivia Chandler)

The discovery

Among the treasure lode in the attic were six wooden desks, an old map, a set of windows and more than a dozen school books with names written all over dating back to the early 50s and 60s.

The six wooden desks and some books the Davises found when they ventured into the attic of the one-room schoolhouse on their property. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

"The age for these are very random, but it's definitely probably 70 to 100-years-old," Davis said.

"I wanted to cry I was just so happy," said Lisa Davis, Ronnie's wife of 20 years.

Lisa said she's wanted to clear the building out for years.

"I knew in my heart there had to be something really good and interesting up there," she said. "I just had a feeling."

Ronnie Davis said it took a bit of maneuvering to get the desks out from the attic. Once they were cleaned up, the couple discovered carved pictures and more names.

"We found them in reasonably good shape," he said.

The schoolhouse

The one-room schoolhouse that sits on the Davis property was formerly called Pleasant Ridge School. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

The building was originally across the road from where it now sits on the Davis property.

Retired dairy farmer Austin Folkins, 73, started school at the one-room schoolhouse in 1951 when he was six-years-old.

Austin Folkins, 73, stands in front of the original door he used to enter to go to school at the one-room schoolhouse. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

"This is where I started and this is where I finished my education training, in this school right here," Folkins said.

He said there was about 12 people from grade one to eight that attended the school, called Pleasant Ridge School.

Folkins said he and his friends could be rascals from time to time and remembers keeping and racing mice in the one-room building.

The 73-year-old says his memories of the building are clear, and said he knows some of the names written in the books found.

1950's school items were discovered inside a garage attic1:04

The most intriguing discovery was that Folkins never sat in the wooden desks when he went to school. Rather, he sat in metal ones, which the Davises believe they found pieces of in the attic.

This makes both Folkins and the Davises think the desks could be a century old and even in the attic when Folkins was in school.

Folkins said the school closed in June 1967.

Holding on to history

The duo said they are planning on keeping one desk as a treasure and have given Folkins his first choice of desk so he can keep a piece of history for himself

Ronnie Davis holds the map he found in the attic of the one-room schoolhouse on his property. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

"I just think about how many kids sat here over the years," Lisa Davis said. "I get teary eyed thinking about it because as we go into the future, we have past that we really have to hang on to because if we don't we are going to really lose that."

A few house carvings were found in the desks that the Davises discovered in the attic of the one-room schoolhouse on their property. (CBC News/Olivia Chander)

Ronnie Davis said he's already had offers to buy some of the pieces, but he's waiting to make any deals until he speaks with local museums and the historical society.

The couple is hoping people will come forward to help find relatives of the people whose names are carved into the desks and scratched into the school books.

"It's an opportunity to give the old building a bit of a history," Davis said.