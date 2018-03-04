After experiencing homelessness earlier in his life, a Fredericton rapper is looking to give back to the people who helped him and help others along the way.

Eric Claybourne, also known by his stage name Ceeb Dread, knows what it's like to live in poverty.

That experience is why he's raising money and collecting food for the city's men's shelter and soup kitchen.

"I was homeless for a while and I had to use the shelter and the soup kitchens to eat and sleep," said Claybourne.

"After getting off the street, I realized people are still hungry, it's not just the homeless … so it's important for me to give back to the soup kitchen to feed people who are less fortunate."

Living on the streets

Claybourne used to spend his nights at Fredericton's homeless shelter. (CBC)

Claybourne said the time he spent living on the street and in shelters was rough, even though he tried to see the positives.

"I try to take everything as it comes, but when you haven't got anything or any hope, it's slightly harder," said Claybourne.

"You get depressed and you think about maybe you're not even necessarily visible to the rest of society."

Claybourne said living in that situation makes a person more connected to people going through hardships.

"I really feel strongly for anybody struggling," he said. "I know exactly what they're going through and I feel for them."

Began with open mic night

Claybourne performing as Ceeb Dread in his music video Lighters Up. (YouTube)

Claybourne credits hip-hop with saving his life.

When he first moved to Fredericton, and was living at the shelter, he saw an ad for an open mic night at the Capital Complex in Fredericton's tannery district.

The only problem was the time.

In order to participate, Claybourne would have to give up his bed at the shelter for the night.

Luckily for Claybourne, he found a helping hand.

"There was a DJ named DJ Scout who, every Wednesday, used to let me sleep on his couch."

<a href="http://ceeb.bandcamp.com/album/the-5th">The 5th by Ceeb Dread</a>

DJ Scout, whose real name is Jody Wagstaff, now lives in Halifax and runs Kamphyre Creative, a performing arts studio in the city. He still remembers the first time he met Claybourne.

"I just thought he needed something and I offered him a place to stay," Wagstaff said.

He said he took a chance on Claybourne because he, too, had been in situations where a stranger helped him for no reason.

"I have this weird thing, where I see the good in everybody all the time," Wagstaff said.

"It usually works out, and sometimes I get burned, but with Ceeb I never got burned and ended up with a strange but lifelong friend."

Claybourne said getting involved in Fredericton's hip-hop community allowed him to make connections, which in turn allowed his career to flourish.

Giving back

Claybourne hosted a benefit concert in support of a Fredericton men's shelter and soup kitchen. (Facebook)

Claybourne said he gets goose bumps when he thinks about his life up to this point and the fact he's now helping those who helped him.

He hosted a fundraiser Thursday night, called "We Do For We," to raise money and collect food and clothing donations for the men's shelter and soup kitchen he relied on when he was homeless.

"For me it's inspiring," said Claybourne.

It's not just shelters Claybourne hopes to help. He also wants to give back to the art form that saved his life by being a role model for up and coming rappers.

"It's all about affecting change amongst the young fellers," said Claybourne.

"There's young rappers coming up going the wrong way, lyrically and in their life. So for me, I need to be a beacon of light."

As for the DJ who helped Claybourne at the beginning of his career, Wagstaff has only one piece of advice.

"Don't change, just keep doing what you're doing," said Wagstaff.

Theresa Murray, the executive director of the Fredericton Community Kitchen, said concert goers brought 36 pounds of food and a donation jar at the event raised $55.25, even with the winter weather that hit the city Thursday night.

"It was nasty [outside]," said Murray. but "it was warm-hearted inside."

Murray also said a winter jacket was donated by one of the performers, which has already been given to the men's shelter.

Claybourne said he plans on doing another benefit.

"I would like to implement this idea in every show I do."