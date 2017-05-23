In seconds, the Hindenburg dropped out of the sky.

The fire started in the rear of the airship but spread quickly as the Hindenburg loomed over the landing tower at Lakehurst, N.J., on May 6, 1937.

At one point, the bow stood almost at a 45-degree angle. After hitting the tower, the blazing craft rebounded for a few seconds, then settled to the ground one last time.

Spectators and ground crew screamed or stared in disbelief as passengers and crew jumped from the windows. For some, the drop was too high. Others were trapped inside.

Of the 97 people aboard the world's largest airship that day, 62 survived.

A month ago, I knew little about the fiery crash, although the Hindenburg has always been part of my life. My great-grandfather, Max Pruss, was the captain.

Family photographs

I was five when I discovered the photos on my grandmother's wall in Frankfurt, Germany. They hung almost out of sight next to a cabinet full of old books on airships and world history.

Some were yellowed but most were crisp, black and white images. My favourite was of a zeppelin hovering over palm trees, somewhere in Rio de Janeiro.

Another one showed the Hindenburg about to lift off from the airfield in Frankfurt, where I grew up. Miniature people clung to the ropes holding the zeppelin to the ground. Another airship, the first Graf Zeppelin, floated like a giant cigar in the sky above.

And there were photos of Max: hands crossed over a navy suit, leaning against a window of an airship; pointing at maps with his crew, standing in a park with his wife and two sons.

He never smiled, but he had eyes like my dad's.

The past stops to matter

The Hindenburg during one of its propaganda flights over the 1936 Berlin Olympic Summer Games. (Pruss Family/Supplied)

When I was a teenager, the photos started to fade from my mind. The Hindenburg had become little more than a footnote in history class.

Zeppelins first took flight in 1900, but Nazi Germany used them for propaganda, displaying the swastika on the ships' giant hind tails and flying the Hindenburg and Graf Zeppelin at the 1936 Olympics.

Later, Germans, at different stages of confronting the Holocaust and the hatred that once thrived in the country, avoided talking about successes of that time.

In my early 20s, my grandmother died and the Hindenburg photos came to my parents' home, but I didn't look at them.

Herb Morrison's live audio recording of the Hindenburg crash not only made news history but inspired a new way of human disaster reporting. (Airships.net)

I didn't think about Max again until someone made an off-hand comment about the Hindenburg at a CBC News meeting in Fredericton, and I caused a stir revealing my connection to the airship.

As a journalist, I see the appeal. Herb Morrison's live audio recording of the Hindenburg crash not only made news history but inspired a new way of human disaster reporting. To this day, people in North America connect images of the burning airship with his horrified cry, "Oh, the humanity."

There's even an app named after the crash that helps reporters record audio on their phones.

The curiosity of my colleagues made me realize how little I knew about Max Pruss. I flew home to Germany to dig a little into the past.

Sailing the world

Max Pruss, third from left, was born in a Polish village in 1891 but moved with his family to Germany in 1900. He was one of six siblings. (Pruss Family/Supplied)

In a pile of yellowed documents in my dad's cupboard in Frankfurt, I discovered a letter from Max's sister, Luise. Of the six siblings, she wrote, Max was the favourite.

"He had a way of making people like him," she said.

Born in a Polish village in 1891, Max moved with the family to Germany in 1900, then ran away at 15 to join the German navy. When the navy sent him back because of his age, he persuaded his father to let him go to sea.

Max became a cabin boy, travelling the world on tall ships, including a five-masted windjammer called Preussen.

He got his first taste of airships as a petty officer in 1914 and quickly rose through the ranks to elevator man, charged with regulating the ship's altitude. By 1918, he was a navigator.

Air raids over England

Max Pruss started flying on airships at the onset of the First World War. (Pruss Family/Supplied)

During the First World War, Germany used zeppelins to drop bombs on Great Britain, until airplanes were able to shoot them down. Max's airship survived a hit.

Asked about the air raids by Columbia University shortly before his death, Max would only say, "I do not like war."

Germany's defeat in the First World War grounded the zeppelin program, but four years later, the company DELAG persuaded the United States to allow it to build an airship as part of reparation payments.

That zeppelin, the Los Angeles, flew from Frankfurt to Lakehurst in 1924, and Max was part of the crew. He taught Americans to fly airships.

According to crewmate Hans von Schiller, Max and his fellow zeppelin enthusiasts spent hours hunched over old weather maps "planning journeys across the vastness of the oceans."

His other love

Max would be absent from home for days on end, giving talks about zeppelins to schools, politicians and investors. In 1926, his wife Eleonore described the couple's honeymoon in her diary.

"Max is so busy, I solved crossword puzzles out of desperation," she wrote.

After the success of the Los Angeles, Germany could build its own zeppelins again. Max was sent out to help raise money for airships that would be capable of flying passengers around the world.

The first Graf Zeppelin left the Frankfurt hangar in 1928 under much fanfare. On a world tour, Max looked out on the vast lands of Siberia, sipped Japanese tea and flew high above deserts in Egypt and fields across the U.S.

He was on board when scientists mapped remote locations of the Arctic in 1931 and when the ship took its first rich passengers to North and South America.

Looking down from his vehicle in the sky, Max likely saw parts of the world "that no one had ever seen before," Patrick Russell, a blogger and Hindenburg expert, told me.

The best ship there was

The Hindenburg was the largest and fastest airship ever built and made international passenger travel a viable business.

As long as 10 blue whales, the airship would reach halfway up the CN Tower if stood upright. It could carry 72 passengers and 52 crew.

With a top speed of 135 kilometres an hour, the Hindenburg could get from Frankfurt to Lakehurst in under three days.

On the way, passengers could stroll along promenade walkways and gaze from giant windows at the endless Atlantic.

Max took command of the Hindenburg in late 1936, starting with a round-trip to South America.

"She was the best ship there was," he later told a reporter.

The crash

As it approached Lakehurst the afternoon of May 6, the Hindenburg was running late.

Passengers on the ground were impatient to get on board for the return flight to Frankfurt, on their way to George VI's coronation in London.

A storm caused further delay.

Around 7 p.m., as the zeppelin approached the field, Max ordered a wide turn to line up with the waiting ground crews. As the airship moved into position, the ground crews weren't where he expected, so he ordered a sharper turn.

The zeppelin finally came to a dead stop, and people on the ground struggled with the landing ropes in a gust of wind.

A jolt went through the ship.

At first, the crew thought a rope broke. Then the radio operator screamed that the ship was on fire.

Max held on during the Hindenburg's sudden descent, jumping out of a window in the control car seconds before it hit the ground.

He escaped with only minor burns under the flaming framework collapsing over him. Running back to the wreckage, he dragged people out until he was restrained.

Max was so badly burned, the skin fell away from his face and upper body. That night in hospital, a priest gave him the last rites.

Max survived, however. Newspaper photos showed him with puffed-up lips sticking out beneath his bandaged head.

After months recovering in New York, he returned home on a ship.

Max was scarred the rest of his life, his face frozen in a mask-like expression. A prosthetic nose later served as a steady reminder of that day on the Hindenburg. A former neighbour remembered how the sight of Max frightened him.

For Max, there was worse.

"How terrible it must be for Pruss to lose the ship he was so proud of," his old crewmate, von Schiller, wrote.

Undying hope

Max Pruss places flowers at a memorial to the Hindenburg disaster. (Pruss Family/Supplied)

Until his death in 1960, Max searched for answers about the crash, believing a bomb caused it.

Others believed the sharp turn the airship took before landing caused a deteriorating cable to break and rupture a gas cell. The leaking hydrogen was then ignited by static electricity from the storm.

Three years after the crash, Nazi Germany brought zeppelin construction to a halt, seeing no use for them in war.

In a famous exchange, Max, a member of the Nazi Party like many Germans, passionately argued for the future of zeppelins with air force commander Hermann Göring in 1940.

Germany's remaining two airships were dismantled, and Max, who never commanded a zeppelin again, was given an honorary command post over the airport.

His lifelong dream of another Hindenburg, a larger, helium-filled and diesel-driven ship, was unfulfilled. He died, at 69, from pneumonia.

My great-grandfather and I

Until his death in 1960, Max continued to campaign for the rebirth of the zeppelin. (Pruss Family/Supplied)

My dad was five when Max died but remembered how they would look at books together about the places Max visited.

"Go see the world," Max told my father.

The legacy was passed on. I grew up travelling, first with my parents, then on my own, at times spending months exploring on foreign soil. Even after making Canada my permanent home, the rest of the world kept its pull on me.

This spring in Frankfurt, I found a photo of Max I'd never seen and brought it back to Canada.

As I showed it to my friends, I talked about how handsome he was, how adventurous and brave — and how much he lost.

In this photo, Max is closer to my age, somewhere in his mid-30s. He wears a suit and crosses his arms and looks straight at the lens.

He almost smiles, and he has eyes like mine.