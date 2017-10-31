Whether to keep Hillcrest School in Moncton as it is or combine it with a new Bessborough School will be discussed Wednesday at a public meeting put on by the Anglophone East district education council.

The schools, over a kilometre from each other, are both for students in kindergarten through Grade 8.

Earlier this fall, the district education council voted to study the future of Hillcrest and whether it should be joined in a new school with Bessborough.