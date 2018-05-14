1 person killed in Route 8 head-on crash near Williamstown

One person is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 8 in Williamstown, early Monday morning.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, said the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. and closed part of Route 8 in Williamstown, a rural community between Blackville and Miramichi.

"We're still on scene investigating the exact cause of the crash," she said. "It was a head-on collision between a car and a pump truck."

Rogers-Marsh isn't sure how long the road will be closed, but a collision reconstruction will be on scene to see what caused the crash.

A person inside the pump truck was also taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital hospital with minor injuries.

Rogers-Marsh wasn't sure whether there was anyone else inside both vehicles.

"There's still some things we need to confirm," she said.

Rogers-Marsh said next of kin have not yet been notified of the crash.