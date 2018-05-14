Skip to Main Content
1 person killed in Route 8 head-on crash near Williamstown

Notifications

1 person killed in Route 8 head-on crash near Williamstown

One person is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 8 in Williamstown early Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, part of Route 8 in Williamstown is closed to motorists

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
A collision on Route 8 near Williamstown forced RCMP to close part of the highway early Monday morning.

One person is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 8 in Williamstown, early Monday morning.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, said the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. and closed part of Route 8 in Williamstown, a rural community between Blackville and Miramichi.  

"We're still on scene investigating the exact cause of the crash," she said. "It was a head-on collision between a car and a pump truck." 

Rogers-Marsh isn't sure how long the road will be closed, but a collision reconstruction will be on scene to see what caused the crash.

A person inside the pump truck was also taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital hospital with minor injuries.

Rogers-Marsh wasn't sure whether there was anyone else inside both vehicles.

"There's still some things we need to confirm," she said.

Rogers-Marsh said next of kin have not yet been notified of the crash.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us