1 person killed in Route 8 head-on crash near Williamstown
As of Monday morning, part of Route 8 in Williamstown is closed to motorists
One person is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 8 in Williamstown, early Monday morning.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, said the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. and closed part of Route 8 in Williamstown, a rural community between Blackville and Miramichi.
"We're still on scene investigating the exact cause of the crash," she said. "It was a head-on collision between a car and a pump truck."
Rogers-Marsh isn't sure how long the road will be closed, but a collision reconstruction will be on scene to see what caused the crash.
A person inside the pump truck was also taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital hospital with minor injuries.
Rogers-Marsh wasn't sure whether there was anyone else inside both vehicles.
"There's still some things we need to confirm," she said.
Rogers-Marsh said next of kin have not yet been notified of the crash.