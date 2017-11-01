A pickup truck travelling the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway near Havelock crashed head-on into a transport truck just Tuesday night.

The driver of the smaller truck was taken to hospital and later released. The transport driver wasn't hurt.

Police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 2 near the rural community about 50 kilometres west of Moncton.

The pickup driver, who had no passengers, was going the wrong way in an eastbound lane, police said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, and Southeast District RCMP are continuing to investigate.