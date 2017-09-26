Police say a late afternoon closure of the east lane of Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B., was part of the ongoing investigation into the death of RCMP Const. Francis (Frank) Deschenes.

RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the highway was closed Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Deschenes, 35, was killed on Sept. 12 after a utility van collided with his cruiser.

The 12-year veteran, who worked for the national police force in Amherst, N.S., was on duty with traffic services at the time. He was in uniform and in a marked police vehicle.

Deschenes had pulled over to help change a flat tire on an SUV, shortly after 6 p.m. AT.

The two people in the SUV who had stopped at the roadside because of the flat tire were taken to hospital and later released.

The driver of the utility van was treated in hospital before being taken into police custody. The individual was released under conditions imposed by Moncton provincial court without any charges being laid.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the Sackville detachment at 506-364-5023.