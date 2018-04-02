Highway near Bathurst, N.B., closed after propane tanker tips over

Traffic on Highway 11 near Bathurst, N.B., has been diverted after a tractor trailer carrying propane overturned Monday at about 2:30 p.m.

RCMP Cst. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said there were no injuries in the accident and no propane was spilled.

One lane of traffic was diverted to Highway 340 towards Paquetville and the other to Highway 134 near Pokeshaw, she said.

The highway will be closed for "awhile" while the Bathurst fire department and RCMP work to clear the scene — getting the tanker upright and moved to another site.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.