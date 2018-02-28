Two people are dead following a head-on collision involving two pickup trucks in Bathurst on Wednesday morning.

A 31-year-old male driver from Pointe-Verte died in the crash as well as a 47-year-old female passenger from Grande-Anse in the other vehicle.

Bathurst RCMP Cpl. Marc Tremblay said families of the deceased have been notified of their deaths.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash, but Tremblay said roads were icy throughout the morning.

"I can't say speed was a factor or anything else at this time," he said.

The 31-year-old driver had two other occupants inside the vehicle, while the other pickup truck carried the female passenger and the driver.

Bathurst RCMP Cpl. Marc Tremblay said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 11. (Radio-Canada)

Tremblay said the three survivors were sent to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash, which happened around 7:30 a.m., resulted in the temporary closure of Route 11, but the highway has since been reopened.

RCMP advises drivers to slow down

The road was closed in both directions between King and St. Anne streets, where the accident occurred.

As of 6 a.m., Tremblay said Bathurst RCMP have received five reports of collisions in the area.

"I would like to advise motorists to use extreme caution when they see the temperatures are around 0 Celsius and road surfaces become slippery," he said.

"Slow down. You don't have to go the speed limit."