High winds have been causing scattered power outages across New Brunswick. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

High winds were causing scattered power outages across the province, says NB Power spokesman Marc Belliveau.

Early Friday evening, there were 15 outages affecting 498 customers, down from 17 outages and 1,662 customers.

"They are all wind-related, trees are making contact with the lines," Belliveau said.

Hanwell had 1,054 customers without power but service was restored.

There are 315 customers in the dark in the Chaleur area.

Other areas in the province experiencing outages include Carleton and Charlotte counties, the Kennebecasis Valley, and King and Queens counties.