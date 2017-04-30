High water levels along the Saint John River basin have closed roads in several areas as the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization continues to monitor the river's flood level.

Route 690 in Lakeville Corner is closed again, said NBEMO spokesman Robert Duguay.

Ferry Road in Jemseg, that was closed on April 17, remains closed to all traffic and Highway 105 between Maugerville and Jemseg is partially covered by water at several locations.

"The water levels will stay high probably for the rest of the week. It's around flood stage," said Duguay.

"We're not expecting a high increase other than the water level will stay steady or high for the rest of the week because of the rain coming in the next two days in the area."

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for western parts of the province with rainfall amounts from 20 to 40 millimetres.

The rain is expected to begin Monday and continue into Tuesday.

On Saturday, Transportation Minister Bill Fraser visited Medford, located between the Tobique First Nation and Drummond, with transportation inspectors to take a look at bank erosion on a section of closed road.

About a kilometre of Route 105 from Brayall Road going north remains closed after being shut down Friday. A detour is in place.