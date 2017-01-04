Troy Morton doesn't consider himself a hero, even though he helped rescue a 47-year-old man from a fiery car crash in Saint John on Tuesday night.

"I'm just a guy that arrived at the right place at the right time to help this individual," the retired firefighter from St. George said on Wednesday.

"I just consider myself a person that did what needed to be done, like many others would."

Morton was on his way to Saint John to see a movie with his 14-year-old stepdaughter and her 12-year-old cousin around 6 p.m. when he noticed a car on fire in the middle of the westbound highway near the Lorneville exit.

The car had crashed into a cement pillar onto the overpass, according to Saint John Police Force Sgt. Charles Breen.

Morton immediately pulled over, told the kids to stay in the car, and ran to the scene to assist.

'Divine intervention'

Troy Morton says he was just in the right place at the right time to help. (Facebook/Troy Morton)

He found that two other passersby had also stopped to help — another former firefighter and friend, Shane Watson, who was on his way home from work, and an off-duty police officer from the Kennebecasis Valley, Const. Corey McAllister.

"It was definitely divine intervention or something going on, for sure," said Morton.

Their "instinct and training" kicked in and they worked quickly to free the driver. "He was pinched against the steering wheel a bit" and still had his seatbelt on, said Watson.

'We knew we were in danger. I mean, we were all in a lot of danger, but a man's life was at risk.' - Troy Morton, rescuer

McAllister, who was still in uniform after finishing a shift and took an unusual route home, used a knife to cut his seatbelt. They had difficulty getting him out of the vehicle because of his injuries.

"He had a severely broken leg and he really didn't want us pulling on him," said Morton. "He was screaming in pain."

But by then the front tires had started to burn. "Tires are what really ignites the fire," said Watson. "The flames really started to take off."

He could hear them "pop" and two women "were screaming, 'The car's going to blow.'"

"It was a big scramble then to extricate this guy from the car," recalled Watson.

"So we just did what we had to do and pulled as hard as we could and out he came," said Morton.

McAllister said they dragged the driver away from the vehicle, giving him his jacket and holding his spine to avoid further injury.



"Probably 10 to 20 seconds after we got him out, the whole car engulfed into flames."

'Second nature'

Shane Watson says several people stopped to help and recalls one man praying over them. (Facebook/Troy Morton)

They got the man pulled away from the wreckage to safety and within 30 seconds, the car was fully engulfed, he said.

"We knew we were in danger. I mean, we were all in a lot of danger, but a man's life was at risk."

"It's a second nature thing," said Watson, also dismissing the hero label. "There's a lot of adrenalin. You don't think."

"Your training kicks in," McAllister said. "And I think just being human does, too, and I guess if I was in that state like the driver I would hope somebody would try to help me."

Morton said the man wasn't very responsive at first when he asked him whether anyone else was in the car. "Finally I got a no out of him and that's when the relief started to set in, knowing we had the only victim saved," he said.

Morton ran back to his vehicle to get some blankets to keep the man warm until emergency crews could get him onto a stretcher and into an ambulance for transport to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

No regrets

"I shook the [off-duty] officer's hand and he wouldn't stop shaking my hand and thanked me several times for staying," said Morton.

It was only about 20 minutes later that the reality of the situation kicked in, he said. "The whole drive home to St. George was just like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe that just happened.'"

It felt "surreal," and "overwhelming," said Watson. He got home only 25 minutes later than his usual time. "I said to my wife, maybe that didn't happen … but I'm watching the video [Morton posted on Facebook] and I know it happened."

None of the men have any regrets. "We did what we had to do, everything worked the way it was supposed to work and we managed to get him out," said Morton. "I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Watson agreed. "I wouldn't want to be sitting in there without someone trying to help," he said. "It would be a hard situation to live with yourself" if you didn't at least try, he added.

"Call it what you want, it was right time, right place," McAllister said.

McAllister gave kudos to Watson and Morton, saying he couldn't have done anything without their help.

"It just shows how we can work together as a team and help people in need."

Saint John police are investigating the crash.