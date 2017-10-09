The little green monster with big ears is back, and roaming across the 49th parallel.

The second children's book about Herman the Monster, written by a Fredericton author, is launching this month.

After selling out of the first book, the sequel will be sold in the U.S., with preorders already available online from bookstore giant Chapters and Indigo.

"It's pretty wild," said Paul McAllister, 33, who came up with the first story while working as a bartender. "It's kind of hard to explain how excited I am about this, seeing Herman slowly kind of get out there into the world."

Writer of the Herman series, Paul McAllister, says the new book will be sold in the U.S. this time as well as by online retailers. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The character was the combined brainchild of McAllister and artist and illustrator Emily Brown. The two collaborated while they were working in separate Fredericton bars.

"It's watercolour, it's ink and it's a lot of fun to do," said Brown, who is now pursuing a career in animation in Toronto. "And I'm really happy with how this has all turned out."

Emily Brown credits her work with Herman for helping launch her career in animation. She continues to illustrate the books while living and studying in Toronto. (Submitted)

The second in a planned series of books takes Herman and his band of "street monsters" through themes of facing fears as well as bullying, according to McAllister. And while the creators opted to go with a creepy-but-fun look for young readers they've included nods to their influences for the older generation.

"It's nothing too obvious, but you might want to look for some references to some Alfred Hitchcock movies, just ever so subtle," said Brown. "Maybe some things from those horror movies from the 80s, and there's some literary refences."

McAllister says working from two different provinces to put the second book together has had its challenges, including added postage costs, but the creation process has been rock-solid.

"Emily brought these guys to life," said McAllister. "The colours, the characters, they've only grown since we last saw them."

Carpet the monster is one of Herman's many watercoloured monster friends in the New Brunswick series. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Crowdfunding paved the way for Herman's first tale, but this second episode was published mostly due to the success of the first book.

"I couldn't be happier with it," said McAllister. "And I feel like I've spent a lot of time doing a lot of different things in my life, but this feels like something we're in for the long haul. This is it. This is what I'll be doing."