The plump little green monster with the snub nose, bat ears and baggy brown shorts who was the brainchild of two Fredericton bartenders will soon appear in his second published book.

Herman, the children's storybook character that appeared in print for the first time last year will make another appearance in a publication expected this spring.

"The first book was pretty wild," said author Paul McAllister. "And it was great and now we get to do a second."

There and Back Again, A Herman Tale was published in 2016 after a crowdfunding campaign. It sold hundreds of copies and is now available in stores as far away as Toronto, according to McAllister.

A New Song for Herman is written and is now being illustrated by Emily Brown, the artist who brought Herman to life in the first book.

Author Paul McAllister says Herman's second book is just the beginning of the start of a franchise that could see a new story on the stout green monster released annually. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"It's a really fun story about confronting your fears and meeting new people," said McAllister. "And about sometimes misunderstanding them and really gaining from that new relationship that you get."

A blue... thing... sporting a beanie named 'Carpet' gets a bigger role this time around.

But Herman's adventures won't be confined to the page, as McAllister is exploring franchise opportunities for the tiny creatures.

"We're looking at things like colouring books, stickers, clothing," said McAllister. "He's going into a play potentially, he's already been put into another play. Which was incredible. And I'm working with the Calithumpians to put together a dramatic reading of the second book for an event during the Shivering Songs Festival which I'm really excited about."

With preliminary plans to release a new book annually, the process has changed a bit for McAllister and Brown.

A New Song for Herman is currently being illustrated by Emily Brown, who has since moved to Toronto to work in animation, but is still able to give Herman his look as the original artist. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Having first met online after McAllister put out a call to create the project, Brown has since moved to Toronto and is now currently working in animation.

"But the art is just so incredible," said McAllister. "What she's doing for this next book is astounding. There are challenges with working far apart this time, but we are working together through that."

The pair used crowdfunding to publish There and Back Again, A Herman Tale, but say it is no longer a part of their plan.

"The crowdfunding went really, really, well," said McAllister. "But I promised myself that I wouldn't do it again. I found it too easy to just ask for money. For this one I've got the ground under my feet and understand the publishing process."

And while the plucky 'street monster' is still going through lots of adventures, his creator says he's finally settled down with the idea of being a children's author as a life-long career.

"This is what I want to do with my life from here," said McAllister. "I've gone through all sort of careers, and projects over the last 15 years and I've been excited about them. But overall, Herman is my life path now."