Herbert Carter was reported missing on June 15. (RCMP)

RCMP say a 90-year-old Killiam Mills, N.B., man who was last seen four days ago was found dead in a wooded area Saturday morning in Monteagle, near Salisbury.

Herbert Carter was last seen driving near Monteagle Road.

His vehicle was found between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday, wth his body later being found around midnight.

RCMP don't suspect foul play.

In a press release, RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Carter was reported missing on June 15.