A fire killed about 100 pigs and 80 chickens Tuesday in a barn just outside Harvey, about 35 kilometres southwest of Fredericton.

The barn was engulfed in flames when the Harvey Fire Department arrived at the fire, which started at about 2:30 a.m. in the barn along Route 3.

"Everything was lost," said Chief Jerrad Swan.

Swan said he believes the fire was caused by the heat lamps inside the barn.

The siding on a house beside the barn, about 24 metres away, was slightly damaged by the fire.

Swan said an elderly couple were inside the home at the time, along with two other people, and they all got out safely.

Swan said the call came in from someone driving by the barn, who saw flames and reported the fire.