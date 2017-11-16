A Fredericton man identified by RCMP as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Nomads and one of his "known associates" are expected to choose their mode of trial and enter pleas today on numerous drugs and weapons-related offences.

Robin Moulton, 48, and Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, also of Fredericton, are scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court at 1:30 p.m.

They have both been in custody since August, when they were arrested separately as part of a joint investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities in New Brunswick, RCMP have said.

Moulton is facing 12 charges, most of which relate to firearms, namely a high-powered rifle with a silencer and a loaded 9-mm handgun, which he'd been banned from possessing for life, according to court documents.

Bugay is charged jointly with Moulton on seven of the offences, plus three on her own, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and having possession of more than $5,000, knowing that all or part of it was obtained by the commission of an offence.

They can each choose to be tried either by a provincial court judge, Court of Queen's Bench judge alone, or by judge and jury in the Court of Queen's Bench.

Moulton was arrested near Woodstock on Aug. 22 after being stopped while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway.

He was charged after police searched his Fredericton residence on Brunswick Street and "several" other locations across the province and seized numerous items, RCMP have said.

​Bugay was arrested and released Aug. 24 after police searched a residence on Aberdeen Street in Fredericton. She was re-arrested on Aug. 29.

Moulton and Bugay were both previously denied bail. There are publication bans on the evidence presented during their separate bail hearings.