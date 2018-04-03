Trial of Hells Angel Robin Moulton and 'known associate' set for February

The trial of a Fredericton man identified by RCMP as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels and one of his "known associates" has been scheduled for next year.

Robin Moulton, 48, and Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, also of Fredericton, will stand trial together on numerous drugs and weapons-related offences in Woodstock's Court of Queen's Bench, starting on Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Three weeks have been set aside for the judge-alone trial.

Their defence lawyers had requested the trial be held in Woodstock — the same courthouse a judge previously expressed security concerns about. The Crown did not object.

A pre-trial conference will be held on July 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Moulton and Bugay, who have been in custody for about six months after being denied bail, remain remanded.

Moulton is facing three cocaine trafficking-related charges and nine charges relating to firearms, namely a high-powered rifle with a silencer and a loaded 9-mm handgun, which he'd been banned from possessing for life.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on or about Aug. 22, at or near Woodstock.

This photo was posted on Marie Antonette Bugay's Facebook page on Aug. 25, the same day Robin Moulton appeared in court. The caption included #freebird, the two words tattooed on Moulton's fingers. (Facebook)

Bugay is charged jointly with Moulton on seven of the offences, plus on three of her own, which are alleged to have occurred in Fredericton.

Those charges include having possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser, on or about Aug. 24, and having possession on Aug. 29 of more than $5,000, knowing that all or part of it was obtained by the commission of an offence.

A separate trial on those charges, also before a judge alone, has been scheduled for Fredericton's Court of Queen's Bench on Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

A pretrial conference and voir dire will be held on July 6.

Moulton and Bugay both previously waived their right to a preliminary inquiry.

They were arrested separately in August as part of a joint investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities in New Brunswick, RCMP have said.