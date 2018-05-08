4 more men charged in Hells Angels-linked cocaine investigation in N.B. and Quebec

Four more people have been charged in connection with an investigation into cocaine trafficking linked to the Hells Angels in New Brunswick and Quebec, say RCMP.

The men, aged 24 to 72, and all from Quebec, were each charged Monday with laundering proceeds of crime and possession of proceeds of crime.

The eldest is also facing charges of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Eight men and a woman — a Bathurst middle school teacher — were charged April 25 in connection with the investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP's federal and serious organized crime unit.

None of the accused are members of the Hells Angels, but police believe they are linked to the outlaw motorcycle gang, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement.

The eldest of the men charged Monday, who is from Saint-André-d'Argenteuil, is scheduled to appear in Bathurst provincial court on May 16 to enter pleas, said Rogers-Marsh.

A 24-year-old man from Montreal and a 40-year-old man from Sainte-Geneviève are expected to appear in court on June 11 for pleas, while a 43-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will appear "at a later date," she said.

The nine people previously charged were arrested in various locations in the northeastern part of New Brunswick. (CBC)

The RCMP investigation into the trafficking of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria Counties began in November 2016, with assistance from the Edmundston Police Force.

Quebec police conducted a simultaneous investigation into outlaw motorcycle groups and the police agencies share information, said Rogers-Marsh.

Police have seized about 5.5 kilograms of cocaine and $900,000 in cash during the investigation, dubbed Operation J-Thunder, she said.