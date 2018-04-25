Number of arrests in Hells Angels-linked drug investigation jumps to 9

The number of people arrested in New Brunswick as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking linked to the Hells Angels has increased from five to nine, say RCMP.

Three more men and a woman were arrested Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

All of the accused, who are from Allardville, in the Chaleur region, the Acadian Peninsula and Miramichi, were arrested as part of Operation J-Thunder, which started in November 2016.

Four of them appeared in Bathurst provincial court on Wednesday morning on charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

There was a heavy police presence in court.

John Watson, Eric Doucet, Jason Poirier and Daniel Duguay have all been released pending their next appearance on May 28.

The other accused are expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Five of them — men aged 40 to 58 — were arrested early Tuesday.

They are not members of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang, but police believe they are linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs in New Brunswick and Quebec, RCMP have said.

At least 64 people were arrested in New Brunswick and Quebec on Tuesday during a series of raids conducted by the RCMP and Sûreté du Québec.

The arrests resulted in the dismantling of three major Hells Angels-controlled drug trafficking rings in Quebec, which were providing drugs sold in northern New Brunswick, according to police.

The investigation continues.

Operation J-Thunder targets the sale of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties.